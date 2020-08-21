FYJC admissions: Cut-offs stay high even for minority quota

Cut-offs have stood at higher marks for minority quota in the online First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions as colleges have to complete quota admissions in the next two days.

With quota admissions going online first-time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, colleges state they are facing lack of time and online discrepancies in confirming seats with the centralised process.

The cut-offs stood at 89.40 per cent compared to last year's 86 per cent for FYJC Commerce stream while it stood at 81.60 per cent to last year's 78.80 for Arts stream under minority quota in Mithibai College, Vile Parle. Rajpal Hande, principal, said, "This year, the cut-offs are high even for minority quota admissions compared to last year."

The cut-offs stood at 80.40 per cent for Science, 78.80 for Arts and 75.40 for Commerce stream in the first merit list for minority quota admissions in St Andrew's College, Bandra. Marie Fernandes, principal, said, "Many students have scored high marks in Class 10 board exams this year. This is the major reason why cut-offs are high even under the minority quota." The cut-off stood at 92 per cent compared to last year's 89.8 per cent for Commerce in Narsee Monjee (NM) College, Vile Parle.

Minority quota admissions were shifted to online mode for the first time this year in view of the pandemic situation by the state education department. "There is a bit of back and forth in online admission processes. For instance, even if a single document or signature is left out, students have to download, then scan and upload on the portal," said Parag Ajagaonkar, principal of NM College.

Students and parents faced an issue with the one-time password (OTP) sent on their registered mobile number by which they secure admissions. Hande said, "Students and parents faced some issues as without entering the OTP they cannot confirm admissions for seats in colleges." Once students confirm their seat admissions under any quota or regular round in any particular college using the OTP, they are out of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for general admission rounds.

This year, 50 per cent seats will be reserved for minority quota, 10 per cent for in-house quota, 12 per cent for the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), five per cent for management quota and four per cent for students with special needs in FYJC admission.

Colleges have to complete the zero round including management, in-house and minority quota admissions by August 22. The first merit list for regular FYJC admissions will be declared online at 3 pm on August 30.