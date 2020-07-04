FYJC admission process set to begin from July 15 in Maharashtra

Students can now apply for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission by registering online to fill part-1 of the admission form starting from July 15 till Class 10 results are declared. Students need to apply at https://11thadmission.org.in/ to fill their personal details while, the part-2 of the form where junior colleges can be selected based on preference will be available after Class 10 results are announced.

In order to avoid any delay amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the state education department has started the FYJC admission process. According to the circular released by the department of education on July 2, students in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur districts can start the admission processs by registering online and filling part-1 of the admission form from July 15 onwards.

This year, 50 per cent seats will be reserved for minority quota, 10 per cent for in-house quota, 12 per cent for the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), five per cent for management quota and four per cent for students with special needs in FYJC admission. Also, there will be no offline admissions as the entire admission process will be conducted online due to lockdown restrictions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the circular stated.

In addition, there will be no first-come, first-serve (FCFS) rounds for FYJC admission this year, according to the government resolution (GR) dated June 23, 2020. Instead, special, merit-based rounds will be conducted, depending on the availablity of seats. These guidelines are released to simplify the FYJC admission process and provide an equal chance to all students to secure seats, on account of the hurdle posed by the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education, Mumbai stated, "Students can register, fill their details and apply for FYJC admission online. Students can upload documents and pay fees online too so that there is no need to physically visit colleges." Admission guide booklets are being provided to students in pdf formats and via mobile apps.

The state aims to declare SSC board (Class 10) results by July-end following which the part-2 form of FYJC admission will be made available for students to select their preference of colleges.