FYJC admission in Mumbai may resume after Diwali

The First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission online process which has been halted midway since the last two months is likely to resume after the Diwali break, according to the state school education department. Officials of the education department said they are waiting for a direction from the state government regarding the Maratha quota reservation matter which is pending in the Supreme Court (SC).

The state school education department said the FYJC online admission process will resume soon. A senior officer of the department said, "We are waiting for a direction from the state government to resume the FYJC admission online process next week. Once the Diwali break for junior colleges is over on November 20, college staff will need to focus on completing the admission process on priority."

On the other hand, students have been repeatedly demanding the state government to resume the FYJC admission process as it has been suspended since September 10, 2020. Sagar Ghosh, a student said, "Generally, the first semester of FYJC is completed by Diwali break. But this year, the admission process is not completed yet. Who is responsible for our academic loss?"

While, Connie Lobo, another student said, "The state is causing unnecessary delay to students of open category who do not fall under Maratha quota. I have been checking the FYJC admission portal every day since the last two months hoping that the process will resume soon."

Over 2.75 lakh students have registered online for FYJC admissions against 3.20 lakh seats in 844 colleges in the Mumbai region this year. Out of this, 12 per cent seats were reserved for SEBC in FYJC admission. But the SC directed an interim stay on reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for candidates belonging to the Maratha community in Maharashtra on September 9.

Admissions across Maharashtra are on hold as the state termed Marathas as a Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC). During the last hearing on October 27, the SC adjourned the matter by four weeks.