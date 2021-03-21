FYJC admission: 96,648 vacant seats after 7 admission rounds

Over 96,648 seats are vacant in 843 junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) online admission. Recently, the state School Education Department restarted the FYJC online admission process for the academic year 2020-21 and extended it till March 26, 2021 to award a chance to those who have not yet secured a seat.

Around 2,24,102 students have been admitted through the FYJC online admission process till now. According to the data released by the office of the deputy director of education of the Mumbai division, a total of 2,60,009 students applied for admission through the FYJC online process against a vacancy of 3,20,750 seats in the junior colleges in the MMR.

Despite a total of seven admission rounds -three general merit, two special and two FCFS rounds- conducted for the FYJC online admission process till now, the state has further extended the admission process with another FCFS round.

Hiten Shah, a teacher managing the FYJC admission in a Bandra college, said, "The FYJC admission process prolonged, as it began from July 2020. Students have been waiting to start the academic year. However, the admission process is not yet complete."

The FYJC online admission process was delayed due to the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reservation matter for the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) or the Maratha quota delayed it further.