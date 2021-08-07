FYJC admission 2021: From important dates to sample question paper - Latest updates on Maharashtra Class 11 CET

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Thus, for admissions to junior colleges, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET)Yester

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has said that the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be conducted offline on August 21, 2021.

The application window for Class 11 CET has now closed.

In order to ease the burden on students of private boards, the Bombay High Court (HC) has asked the state board to consider setting a common question paper for the CET which would include questions from the syllabus from all the other boards as well.

Yesterday, after the day-long hearing, the Bombay High Court reserved a verdict on a plea by an ICSE student seeking to quash May 28 state decision. The HC is likely to pass the ruling on Tuesday, August 10

CET paper pattern

Meanwhile, the state government has requested other boards to submit question banks of 200 sample questions each, to be fine-tuned and included in the CET.

The CET would have seven groups of questions of 25 marks each. Questions in four groups would be based on the SSC board syllabus for maths, science, social sciences and English, while three groups would comprise questions from the other boards.

Students can attempt questions from any four of these seven groups.

Varsha Gaikwad, school education minister of Maharashtra, had said, "The CET will be conducted offline. The exam will be based on the Class 10 state-board syllabus with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for 100 marks. There will be questions for 25 marks each in English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences subject. The exam will be conducted by OMR method for two hours."

Sample question paper

Considering the demand for releasing the sample question paper, FPJ conducted a Twitter poll asking students whether the board should provide model question paper for Class 11 CET. In the poll, 83 percent people said that the board should give the sample question paper and 17 percent voted for No.

However, the board has not released any sample question paper for the exam yet.