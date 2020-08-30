FYJC admission: 1st merit list declared, 55% make the cut in Round 1



Cut-offs for admission to first-year junior college (FYJC) are soaring, with just over 55 per cent of the students in the Mumbai region making it to the first general merit list, which was declared online on Sunday. Over 1,17,520 students have been allotted seats in the the first list, of a total of 2,12,152 applicants. For Commerce, the cut-off stood at 93.8 per cent at HR College, Churchgate, and at 92.6 per cent for both Commerce and Arts streams; it was 89.6 per cent for Science in the open category at Jai Hind College, Churchgate. Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, said, "Not only the cut-offs but also the number of toppers has increased this year. Many students across boards have scored high marks in Class 10 examinations."



The cut-off increased by around two per cent compared to last year, when it was 90.20 per cent for Arts, 92.20 for Commerce (aided) and 89.40 for Science at KC College, Churchgate. At St Xavier's College, Fort, the cut-offs stood at 94.6 per cent for Arts and 91.4 per cent for Science.



Students, whose names have appeared in the first merit list, can confirm their admissions online, submit documents and secure seats at individual college portals from August 31 to September 3. Students who confirm their admission in any junior college through the centralised admission round or through any quota admission process will not be allowed to participate in any subsequent rounds. Colleges will upload the status of admitted students on the centralised admission website from 5pm to 8pm on September 3.



Due to the Covid-19 situation, for the first time, the entire FYJC admission process, including in-house, minority and management quota admissions, was conducted online. A senior official of the state education department said, "Students can apply, select college preference, check for merit lists, submit documents, pay fees and secure admissions entirely online, with zero physical contact, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation."

This year, 843 colleges are offering over 3.20 lakh seats for various streams for FYJC admission in the Mumbai region.







FYJC first merit list

Cut-offs under general category

Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga

Science: 94.8 %Arts: 94.2%

St Xavier's College, Fort

Arts: 94.6%Science: 91.4%

KC College, Churchgate

Commerce: 92.2%Arts: 90.2%Science: 89.4%

HR College, Churchgate

Commerce: 93.8%

NM College, Vile Parle

Commerce: 94%

St Andrew's College, Bandra

Science: 88.40%Commerce: 86.80%Arts: 84.60%

Helpline: 09823009801 mumbai.11thadmission@gmail.comdoecentralize11state@gmail.com























