FYJC admission: 1.34 lakh students allotted seats in 1st merit round

Mumbai: More than 1.34 lakh students have been allotted seats as the first merit list for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission was declared on Friday. Cut-offs for the Science stream have dipped while it has remained high for Arts and Commerce in city’s reputed colleges. Of the 1.85 lakh registered students, over 1.34 lakh students have been allotted seats in the first merit round. As many as 80,402 students have been allotted seats for Commerce, 38,714 for Science and 14,131 for Arts. This year, less than half the total number of students have opted for the Science stream than the Commerce or Arts. Cut-off marks for Science stood above 90 per cent for both Arts and Commerce while it dipped to 83.6 per cent for Science at Jai Hind College, Churchgate. At Mi­thi­bai College, Vile Parle, the cut-off for Commerce is 90.6 per cent, for Arts, it is 86.6 per cent while for Science it is 83.8 per cent.

The cut-offs for Arts is 94 per cent while for Science it’s 86.6 per cent at St Xavier’s College, Fort. College authorities revealed the Science cut-offs have lowered as the demand for the stream has reduced. The principal of a suburban college said, “The number of students who have applied for the Science stream is decreasing every year. The cut-offs are low as the Science stream has fewer applicants. The students are now more inclined towards Commerce and Arts stream.” The students claim they are glad cut-offs are low, as they can secure seats in reputed colleges. Rishabh Vora, a student, said, “I did not opt for Science because the cut-offs are always high. Also, the demand for engineering and medical fields in higher education is reducing.”

While another student, Prachi Saini said, “I will cha­nge my preference of colleg­es and wait for the second round. Now, I know the cut-off for Science is low, I would opt for Science.” Students, who have been allotted seats in the first merit round, need to visit respective colleges and confirm their admissions from July 13 to 16 till 3pm. Those who have been allotted seats in the college, which was first on their preference list, have to confirm their admission, as it is mandatory or else they will be out of the pro­cess.

Also, those students who wish to change their preference of colleges can do so in their application form from July 17 to 18 and wait for the second merit list.

college-wise percentage

1. HR College, Churchgate: Commerce 92.4%

2. KC College, Churchgate: Arts 87.86%, Commerce 90.2% and Science 85.8%

3. Jai Hind College, Churchgate: Arts 90.8%, Commerce 90.4% and Science 83.6%

4. Ruia College, Matunga: Arts 92.6% and Science 91.0%

5. RA Podar College, Matunga: Commerce 92.4%

6. DG Ruparel College, Matunga: Arts 86.2%, Commerce 88.8% and Science 88.2%

7. Mithibai College, Vile Parle: Arts 86.6%, Commerce 90.6% and Science 83.8%

8. NM College, Vile Parle: Commerce 93.6%

9. St Xavier’s College, Fort: Arts 94% and Science 86.6%

10. Hinduja College, Charni Road: Commerce 85.4%