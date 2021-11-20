'Funny that a man who demanded arrests on basis of assumptions...': Nawab Malik's daughter releases Sameer Wankhede's alleged marriage invitation and certificate

In the ongoing spat between Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Malik's daughter Nilofer Malik Khan on Saturday posted alleged wedding invitation and marriage certificate of Wankede and his first wife, Dr Shabana.

Taking to Twitter, Malik's daughter said, "While Mr. Wankhede & his kin continue to be in denial despite of all the evidence, here’s another piece of proof for all to see. Sameer Dawood Wankhede’s wedding invite. Funny that a man who demanded arrests on basis of assumptions, refuses to acknowledge such hard facts", while sharing the documents.

"Iska Aadha sach public mein tha.. poora de rahi hoon..(Half truth was in the public domain, I am giving the entire truth)", she added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, their family members picked up a battle on social media on Friday. On Friday morning, Nawab Malik tweeted that he would address a press conference at 10am. This is not new as the Maharashtra minister has been regularly addressing press conferences against NCB and its functioning following the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs case.

"Such fear! Uncle Nawab Malik thinks of Sameer Wankhede all the time. It's just the morning and Nawab Malik starts tweeting. This is how fear should be. Power of one honest officer," Sameer Wankhede's wife actor Kranti Redkar tweeted.



Nawab Malik's daughter Nilofer Malik Khan replied to Kranti Redkar and said, "Those who indulge in irregularities get scared. Stop trembling in fear that all wrongdoings are getting exposed. This will serve no purpose at all."

Earlier, Malik on Saturday called Sameer Wankhede ‘’corrupt’’ and demanded his suspension. His demand came hours after the Bombay High Court, in its detailed order granting bail to Aryan Khan and two others in the drugs-on-cruise case, has said that prima facie it has not found any positive evidence against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence.

Malik claimed that Wankhede is targeting trapping people by making false cases and he is engaged in the collection of ransom. ‘’Now it is time for the central government to take action and immediately suspend this corrupt official,’’ he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 08:06 PM IST