Maharashtra Govt plans relaxations for fully-vaccinated people

Mumbai: Amid increasing chorus, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday reiterated that the state government is mulling granting exemptions from the Level 3 restrictions to the fully vaccinated people in Maharashtra. The government is also considering increasing the timings of shops and restaurants from the current deadline of 4 pm to 7 pm.

Pawar said a decision on granting relaxations on the weekends is likely next week.

“The state is thinking of granting relaxations to those who have got both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. This will encourage citizens to get inoculated,” he said. “We are thinking of extending the timing for shops and restaurants but the final decision will be taken by the CM. We are meeting with experts on Monday after which a decision will be taken on relaxations on weekends," the deputy CM said. As reported by the Free Press Journal, Pawar on Wednesday had said, “My personal opinion is that vaccinations should be done on a large scale and those who have taken two doses should be allowed to move in public places slowly.’’

He pointed out that the state government was taking various measures like augmenting the medical infrastructure anticipating a third wave.

“There are reports about the possibility of a third wave. Based on reports of the high occupancy of beds in hospitals, oxygen beds, ventilator beds and the demand for medical oxygen and other facilities in the first and second waves, we are preparing to brace for a possible third wave of the pandemic in the Pune district," he said.