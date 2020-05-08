Full schedule of Mumbai University final exams including BCom, BA, Ph.D., BSc from July 1 to July 31

On Friday, Uday Samant, higher education and technical minister of Maharashtra, conducted a Facebook live with over 22,000 students of the state to inform the decision taken by the government with regards to the final exams of the Mumbai Unversity for all the courses.

Addressing the concerns of the students, he said that the final exams will not be cancelled and rather it will postponed.

He said that the final year last semester examinations of all Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), Dilploma, PhD and higher education programs will be conducted from July 1 to July 31, 2020 as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

The new dates will be the same for all the courses including Bachelors of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelors Arts (BA), Bachelors of Science (B.Sc), Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM), Bachelors in Mangement Studies (BMS), etc.

Finals exams of courses like Masters in Arts (MA), Masters of Commerce (M.Com), Masters of Science (M.Sc) etc will also be conducted during the same period.

Engineering and architecture related courses will also be conducted from July 1 to 30.

The final exam results will be announced on August 14 and the academic year will begin from September 1.

However, the government has said that if there is any change in the exam schedule, the students will be informed by June 20.

The state education ministry has informed that all the pending practical exams, internals and vivas of final year students will be conducted online if it is not possible to conduct it offline.