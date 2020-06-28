Full list of guidelines salons and parlours have to follow from today in Maharashtra

With the further easing of coronavirus-induced curbs in Maharashtra, some salons opened in Mumbai on Sunday after a gap of three months while many remained closed due to lack of manpower. The parlours and salons falling under the COVID-19 containment zones did not open.
Some salons in the city, which reopened, were seen following government guidelines like the use of sanitisers and checking temperatures of customers. Under the second phase of unlocking, the Maharashtra government has given relaxation in many sectors and allowed grooming outlets to open from today in the State.
Here are the guidelines:
According to Maharashtra government's revised guidelines, salons and beauty parlours will be allowed to reopen from Sunday with restricted entry and prior appointments for customers.
A revised set of guidelines, issued as part of the government's 'Mission Begin Again' phase four, said only select services like haircut and dyeing, waxing and threading will be allowed as of now in these outlets.
The state government in its notification on Thursday said skin-related services will not be allowed at present and this should be prominently displayed outside shops.
"Employees must put protective gear, including gloves, aprons and masks. All workspace (chairs) must be sanitised after each service. Also, all common areas and floors must be sanitised after every two hours," it said.
Disposal towels and napkins must be used on customers, while non-disposal equipment should be sanitised and sterilised after each service, the government order said. Each shop must put up a notice listing precautions for customers, the notification said.
