Full list of guidelines salons and parlours have to follow from today in Maharashtra

With the further easing of coronavirus-induced curbs in Maharashtra, some salons opened in Mumbai on Sunday after a gap of three months while many remained closed due to lack of manpower. The parlours and salons falling under the COVID-19 containment zones did not open.

Some salons in the city, which reopened, were seen following government guidelines like the use of sanitisers and checking temperatures of customers. Under the second phase of unlocking, the Maharashtra government has given relaxation in many sectors and allowed grooming outlets to open from today in the State.