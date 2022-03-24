Fuel price rise: 'Now that elections are over, inflation is back,' says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday targeted the centre over the rise in fuel prices in the country. He further said that unemployment and inflation are real issues and other matters such as Russia-Ukraine war or the controversy over the 'The Kashmir Files' are not as important.

"Fuel prices are rising... now that the elections are over, inflation is back. This is BJP's game. The real issue is not the war between Russia and Ukraine or the movie 'The Kashmir Files' or hijab, it's inflation and unemployment," Raut said.

Maharashtra | Fuel prices are rising... now that the elections are over, inflation is back. This is BJP's game. The real issue is not the war between Russia & Ukraine or the movie 'The Kashmir Files' or hijab, it's inflation & unemployment: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/q3fCs4Duis — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:31 PM IST