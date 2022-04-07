Fuel price rise: Congress, NCP accuse Centre of looting common man by hiking prices of petrol and diesel

The Congress and the NCP on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of looting the poor as the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again. Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre.

"The Modi government continues to loot the poor through fuel price hikes! Petrol-diesel prices were increased by another 80 paise today with the prices going up by Rs 10 in two weeks," Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole tweeted. Patole termed the BJP government a "pickpocket".

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto also took to Twitter to hit out at the BJP, terming the saffron party "lootjeevi" (one which thrives on the loot).

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Crasto shared a cartoon, in which he likened the party to a cowboy holding fuel pump nozzles in both hands as if guns and training them towards a terrified common man. The cowboy depicted in the cartoon has the BJP's poll symbol, the lotus, in the place of his face. "Enough of petrol-diesel price rise," he tweeted.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 08:28 AM IST