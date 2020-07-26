Fruit vendor held for molesting 6-year-old girl

Mumbai: Charkop Police have arrested a fruit vendor for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl when she went to buy mangoes from him. The incident occurred on July 21 and was reported soon after the girl shared it with her mother. The accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police sources, on July 21, when the six-year-old went to buy mangoes from the accused's home in Sai Dham Nagar, Kandivali (W), where he stored the produce, he allegedly pulled her by hand and touched her inappropriately. The shocked minor rushed back home and narrated the incident to her mother.

The girl's mother immediately approached Charkop Police and lodged a complaint against the fruit vendor, whose name has been kept under wraps to protect the identity of the minor. Police then registered a case for outraging the modesty of a woman (section 354) of IPC along with sections of the POCSO Act. He was later placed under arrest and sent to police custody for five days, said police.