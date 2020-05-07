Frontline worker deprived of basic amenities in quarantine

Mumbai: The BEST employees, who are presently the frontline workers fighting the COVID19 pandemic shoulder to shoulder with all the essential service providers of the city, are deprived of the necessities. A 42-year-old technical staff of the electric supply wing of the undertaking have been tested positive for COVID-19 on April 29.

He was transferred to the Oswal Hall, Dadar (east) which is been used as a quarantine facility for the civic body. However, the staffer claimed, the condition of the hall was poor, and the building was not disinfected regularly.

In the hall, there are 60patients (both male and female)living together with only two attached toilets and one bathroom each for both the genders. "The facility where we were kept had only two toilets. The building was not disinfected regularly, and we were not given hygienic food as well," said the employee.