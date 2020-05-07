Frontline worker deprived of basic amenities in quarantine

Mumbai: The BEST employees, who are presently the frontline workers fighting the COVID19 pandemic shoulder to shoulder with all the essential service providers of the city, are deprived of the necessities. A 42-year-old technical staff of the electric supply wing of the undertaking have been tested positive for COVID-19 on April 29.
He was transferred to the Oswal Hall, Dadar (east) which is been used as a quarantine facility for the civic body. However, the staffer claimed, the condition of the hall was poor, and the building was not disinfected regularly.
In the hall, there are 60patients (both male and female)living together with only two attached toilets and one bathroom each for both the genders. "The facility where we were kept had only two toilets. The building was not disinfected regularly, and we were not given hygienic food as well," said the employee.
"There was also no doctor at the quarantine facility. There were only few ward boys and nurses present their, we were only prescribed medicines which we had to consume on our own," he added.
The technician then contacted the BEST committee member and Shiv Sena Corporator, Anil Kokil, who then transferred him to the quarantine facility of Global Hospital, where he underwent treatment and was discharged on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, The Best Parel staff quarters which have been wearing a desolate look for two weeks erupted with joy on Tuesday, as the employee returned home after successfully battling COVID-19. The technician is a resident of the Parel staff quarter which was sealed by the civic body. Residents gathered at their windows and cheered him along with their families. "
I felt great like the way how people showed respect to me after fighting COVID-19. However, I would have been happier if the same was shown by health workers to the health officials who could have treated us in a better way" states the 42-year-old.