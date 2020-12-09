Frontline warriors to be vaccinated first for COVID-19: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

Though the COVID-19 vaccine is yet to be launched officially, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has already prepared a list of frontline warriors like doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to be vaccinated first.

The civic chief cleared that they have not received any guidelines from the government regarding the inoculating, but the civic body is ready to augment the infrastructure as per the requirement.

Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner, said that they have compiled the data of frontline warriors, like doctors, nurses, paramedical employees and security guards deputed at the hospitals. “Those who are constantly exposed to COVID-19 have been included in the list,” said Bangar.

Since there are no specific guidelines from either the state or central government, the civic chief said that he cannot comment about the vaccination programme. “We don’t know how the vaccination programme will be carried out. It may or may not use the existing vaccination infrastructure,” said Bangar. He added that the civic body will add infrastructures required for vaccination. “The storage as well as the supply chain of the existing vaccination are also low temperature. But the civic body will make changes after getting the guidelines,” said Bangar.

There are eight vaccines in the late stage of clinical evaluation around the world. Though there is no official announcement, there are reports floating that it may be available in a few weeks. As the vaccine will be available in a limited number, central as well as the state government are working on who will be first vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases of COVID-19 has again started dropping under the NMMC jurisdiction. As on December 8, the number of active cases was 1,323 and the recovery rate stands at 95 per cent. At present, only four COVID-19 Care Centres are operational. The remaining have been closed after the active cases came down.