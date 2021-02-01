Frontline soldiers find health budget in the pink of health

The health budget for the year 2021-22 has been hiked by 137 per cent compared to the financial year 2020-21. On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual budget in which Rs 2,23,847 crore has been allocated for the health budget which has been increased from 94,542 crores which were allocated in the year 2020-21. City doctors have welcomed this budget stating for the first-time health has been given priority. They believe it as a ‘Dream Health Budget’ which will enhance India’s health infrastructure.

Dr Rahul Pandit, director of critical care, Fortis Hospitals and member of the state Covid-19 task force said, “It is very encouraging to see a health outlay of Rs 2,23,846 crore, that is a 137% increase over last year; this is a progressive first step towards building a strong healthcare set-up in our country. “A much-needed focus has been laid towards preventive healthcare, curative healthcare and well-being. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to deftly deal with public health emergencies, the government has shared a commitment towards uplifting critical care units within the country,” he said.

Joy Chakraborty, COO P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC said the allotment to the healthcare sector in the Union Budget 2021-22 is a bold reformist budget with a focus on Healthcare infrastructure and growth in rural India. “The setting up of rural and urban health and wellness centres, critical care hospital blocks in 602 districts, public health labs in each district connected through health information portal, 12 central institutions, 15 emergency operation centres, operationalizing of 17 public health units and strengthening of 33 existing ones, will help overcome the challenges of access and affordability faced by the sector. It will help significantly improve primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare in the country,” he said.

Dr V. Ravishankar, COO Lilavati Hospital said, “It is a little difficult to say how much this budget is going to give for the private health sector because it is not yet known in-depth, but we hope that there will be an investment in this budget,” he said.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, Maharashtra President of the Indian Medical Association said the health budget should have been increased by five times more than the last year budget. “ They should have focused on setting up an infectious disease hospital in each state.”