From WiFi facilities to 24x7 doctor: MBMC converts 22-storey building into quarantine centre to battle coronavirus

The Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has converted some apartments in a hi-rise building in Bhayander into a quarantine centre to prepare itself for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Although India doesn’t have that many cases as other nations, the estimated number while this article was being filed was 169. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases at 47.

According to sources, the lowest floors of 22-storeyed building built under the MMRDA’s Rental Housing Scheme near the sports complex in Golden Next has been taken over by the MBMC to ensure that there are plenty of places to quarantine individuals who test positive to the novel coronavirus strain.

The facilities will provide tea and refreshments, dining facilities, medical kits, mineral water bottles, and WiFi connection. As of now 31 rooms are ready, and the number is likely to go up.

“While para medical staff including a doctor and three nurses will work 24x7 in three shifts, sufficient housekeeping personnel will be available to maintain proper hygiene at the centre.” Said MBMC Commissioner Chandrakant Dange who personally monitored the facility on Thursday.

A total of 116 people in Mira Road and Bhayander with a travel history abroad had been under home quarantine out of which 35 completed the 14-day period. While none of them showed any signs of the virus, 81 people are still under observation.

Reports of all four people whose swab samples had been sent for testing are negative. The current facility is an addition to a host of other resourceful wards wherein, those with a travel history can be kept under observation. 36 beds in various civil and private hospitals to handle the eventuality of corona virus spread have been readied and a special isolation ward has been created at the government hospital (Tembha) in Bhayandar, adding 40 more beds.

Earlier, local residents had protested the MBMC’s move, fearing that they would get infected but the MBMC chief stood his ground. “There is absolutely no reason to fear about quarantining- which is now the need of the hour. It’s not an airborne disease, moreover all precautions are being taken.”