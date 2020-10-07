From Virar to Vashi, how Maha govt's ‘My family, My responsibility’ campaign is taking door-to-door checking to the next level

Amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government, in a bid to up its ante against fighting COVID-19, launched a new campaign ‘My family, My responsibility’.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,47,468 active cases, 11,79,726 cured and discharged cases and 38,717 deaths. And, upping the fight against coronavirus, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while launching the campaign said that people living in the state will have to take responsibility to combat COVID-19.
As a part of this campaign, the Maharashtra health department and civic bodies across the state will reach out to every family. The survey includes taking information about the health of the people, including corona infected, cured patients and their post-COVID condition. The volunteers are making a door-to-door call and checking residents for fever, oxygen levels and other COVID-19 symptoms. Besides creating public awareness about COVID-19, the campaign envisages conducting health checks to identify symptoms followed by proper treatment of patients.
The campaign is being conducted in two phases — spread over September and October — with the target to reach out to 2.25 crore households twice.
The civic bodies like Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), and others, have formed teams and started screening people.
After screening people the officer post a report-like paper on the door, which has details of the last visit, number of people tested, house number and a space for second visit.
Till October 3, the BMC surveyed more than seven lakh households, comprising of 24 lakh people during its first phase of ‘My family, My responsibility’ campaign. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has covered around 4.5 lakh citizens as part of the health survey. The PMC has suryeved a total of 1,24,153 families, covering 4,70,856 persons till October 4, and 106 people tested positive. While the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) till October 6 has surveyed over 11 lakh houses.
The Pune Zilla Parishad as part of ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign has surveyed 25 lakh residents till October 3 and identified at least 2,775 people as COVID-19 positive.
The Maharashtra CMO on September 24 had said that 55,268 teams have been formed and 69.94 lakh households reached so far in the campaign. Further, it was notified that 2.24 crore people have been checked, and 4,517 COVID-19 positive patients identified out of 37,333 suspected.
A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health officials on October 6 also visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree to conduct his health check-up along with other family members under the state government's "My Family My Responsibility" campaign.
