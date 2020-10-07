From Virar to Vashi, how Maha govt's ‘My family, My responsibility’ campaign is taking door-to-door checking to the next level

Amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government, in a bid to up its ante against fighting COVID-19, launched a new campaign ‘My family, My responsibility’.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,47,468 active cases, 11,79,726 cured and discharged cases and 38,717 deaths. And, upping the fight against coronavirus, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while launching the campaign said that people living in the state will have to take responsibility to combat COVID-19.

As a part of this campaign, the Maharashtra health department and civic bodies across the state will reach out to every family. The survey includes taking information about the health of the people, including corona infected, cured patients and their post-COVID condition. The volunteers are making a door-to-door call and checking residents for fever, oxygen levels and other COVID-19 symptoms. Besides creating public awareness about COVID-19, the campaign envisages conducting health checks to identify symptoms followed by proper treatment of patients.

The campaign is being conducted in two phases — spread over September and October — with the target to reach out to 2.25 crore households twice.

The civic bodies like Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), and others, have formed teams and started screening people.