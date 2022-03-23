From trash to treasure: MBMC takes beautification initiatives for Mira-Bhayandar as part of Swachh Bharat Mission

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has initiated a series of beautification initiatives for the twin-city as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). However, the most unique of them has turned out to be the “Waste to Beauty” project in which metal junk is crafted into innovative artefacts.

From Peacocks, Ostriches and Butterflies to boats, missiles and guns, various such objects made from scrap are providing a face-lift to municipal gardens across the twin-city.

“Parts of abandoned and to-be-scrapped automobiles, throwaways from demolition sites and material seized during anti-encroachment drives are turning out to be the major source of raw material. Instead of auctioning the metal scrap, we thought of trying something new and decided to utilize the waste in beautifying the twin-city.” said deputy municipal commissioner Ravi Pawar.

The civic administration has roped-in renowned sculptors and artists to channelize their talent in transforming the metal waste into thought-provoking and environmentally-friendly objects at a makeshift workshop located on the premise of a community hall in the Indralok area of Bhayandar (east).

“This initiative will not only beautify the twin-city and give a face-lift to gardens but will also bring awareness and provide motivation on the need of waste recycling.” said municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole.

Based on the feedback, the civic administration is planning to create more such objects and place them at roadside intersections, medians and traffic islands in the twin-city while ensuring that there is no obstruction to traffic or pedestrian movement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:09 PM IST