From supplying milk to becoming Mumbai's underworld gangster: All you need to know about Arun Gawli

Mumbai: Now 65-year-old underworld gangster Arun Gawli’s life has been a roller coaster of sorts. The man famous as ‘Daddy’ in the underworld has seen hide inside boxes, climb up his bathroom window to escape raiding policemen, to providing residents of the infamous Dagdi Chawl a proper place to live which in turn ensured that he stayed safe within.

But Gawli wasn’t the known gangster before the 80’s. His father Gulabrao had migrated to Mumbai from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh in the early 1950s and settled at Dagdi Chawl. But abject poverty had made Gawli drop out of school while he was still in the fifth grade, and take up his family’s traditional business of supplying milk around Saat Rasta in Mumbai.

He later joined the ranks of Rama Naik’s gang in the 1980’s through his friends at school, and was soon entrusted to provide protection to transport Dawood Ibrahim’s consignments. This saw Gawli give up his lowly paid job in Khatau mills and join the Amar Naik gang as a full-timer. And it was not long before he was arrested.