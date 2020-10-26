From Shiv Sena's Hindutva to Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Five key takeaways from Uddhav Thackeray's Dussehra speech

Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai is known for the firebrand speeches and the headlines it makes. This year’s Dussehra rally was no different! Although the rally went online due to COVID-19, it did not lose its very character.

Speech made by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in the Dussehra rally touched upon several of allegations made against his party. Here are five takeaways from his address:

Shiv Sena's Hindutva and Maharashtra Goveror:

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had questioned the Chief Minister’s stance on 'Hindutva' after he did not allow the reopening of temples in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Thackeray had written an answered the criticism in a letter. Now at the rally also he slammed the governor for his remarks.

Citing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech in Nagpur earlier in the day, Thackeray said, "the RSS chief said Hindutva has been narrowed down to only observing puja rituals."

"Those who wear a black cap like him should understand this if they have brains," Thackeray said, in a veiled attack on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on his remarks over Hindutva while asking for reopening places of religious worship.

"I have no happiness in shutting down places. Lifting of restrictions is being done cautiously and gradually," he said.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi and the Centre, Uddhav on Sunday said his Hindutva is not "clanging bells and utensils". "We are being asked about Hindutva. Why? Because temples are not being opened. They say my Hindutva is different from that of Balasaheb Thackeray. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that," he said.

"Had Shiv Sena not been there when there were riots people would have not been saved. Where were those propagating Hindutva at that time?" Uddhav asked. "You are questioning my Hindutva when cow slaughter is banned in Maharashtra but isn't banned in Goa," he further said.