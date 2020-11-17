From Sharad Pawar to Vasundhara Raje - leaders pay tribute to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary

On the eighth death anniversary of Late Balasaheb Thackeray on Tuesday, several leaders from Vasundhara Raje Scindia to Sharad Pawar paid tributes to the Shiv Sena supremo.

Others who paid the tributes include former CM Devendra Fadnavis, Pankaja Munde, Ashok Chavan, Jayant Patil.

A charismatic and powerful leader, Balasaheb had begun his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'.

He later quit his professional job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra in Mumbai's political landscape. He took his last breath on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86.

On the occasion of his death anniversary, Smriti Sthal has been decorated with marigolds and white roses in Mumbai's Dadar area.

A rangoli made with flowers and a picture of the former Shivsena leader was also seen on the premises while followers of Thackeray arrived here from far off places to pay tributes to the Shiv Sena founder.

