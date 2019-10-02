From Salaam to Kem Cho? Aaditya Thackeray signals change ahead of Assembly elections

Mumbai: It is now well-known that Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, will be the first member of the Thackeray clan to participate in elections. It has been decided that the junior Thackeray will contest from the South Mumbai constituency of Worli.

Following the announcement, huge posters came up on Wednesday at Worli, in which Aaditya Thackeray is seen waving with the caption reading ‘How are you Worli?’ Apart from the customary Marathi language, the greeting was also seen in different languages, which included Urdu, Gujarati and Telugu.

The greetings in multiple languages is a sharp contrast to what Shiv Sena is primarily known for – raising the cause of the sons of the soil and fighting for the rights of the Marathis. This could also signal a change within the party, with Aaditya projected as their Chief Ministerial candidate.

The 29-year-old Aditya enjoys a good connect with Shiv Sena workers and is also fond of reading. He has already toured the entire state and has declared that he is ‘only interested in politics’. The young leader while announcing his political debut has vowed to change the lives of crores of people. The Worli seat is currently held by party leader Sushil Shinde.