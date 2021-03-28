From public gatherings to home isolations: Here are Maharashtra govt's new COVID-19 guidelines

The state government ordered that restaurants, gardens, and malls will remain shut between 8 pm to 7 am beginning March 27. People will also not be allowed to visit beaches from 8 pm to 7 am. Drama theatres will also remain shut from Saturday night. However, the government has exempted delivery of food in night hours in its new set of guidelines.

"Gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight on 27th March. Violation will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 per person on offenders. All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined Rs 1,000 per person," as per the order.

In an official notification, the Maharashtra government said that holding of social, cultural, political, and religious gatherings in the state is being banned completely. Auditoriums or drama theatres should not allow their property to be used for such events, it said.

Here are the Maharashtra government's new COVID-19 guidelines: