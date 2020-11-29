From Pawar-Kharge dispute to Fadnavis' early morning oath: Sanjay Raut opens up about drama before MVA govt formation

Ajit Pawar and the early morning oath

While narrating the story before Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP, Raut wrote that during the three-party meeting, Ajit Pawar was busy chatting on his phone. After the meeting, Ajit Pawar's phone was switched off and next day he directly appeared at the Raj Bhavan for the early morning swearing-in ceremony with Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP and Sharad Pawar

In his column, Raut also refuted the rumours over the Shaha-Pawar meeting which allegedly led to Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP.

"During that time Pawar and I were regularly in touch with each other in Delhi. We would meet every day. He was not ready to go with the BJP. However, he had told me that he had gotten a few offers like that," Raut added.

Further, Raut also stated that Pawar had already told him about his plans to inform PM Modi that it was not possible for NCP to form a government with the BJP.