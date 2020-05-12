Kashmiri family that came to Mumbai for better prospects say it's like moving from one lockdown to another

Mumbai: Caught in a vicious lockdown cycle are those who risked life and limb to leave the Valley of roses, where life became a bed of thorns since their state (now a Union Territory) went under lockdown since August 2019.
They came to try their luck in the city of opportunity, only to suffer the same fate in their new home, months later. A group of people from Kashmir, who came to Mumbai for a livelihood, after the abrogation of Article 370 last year, now find themselves stuck in another lockdown and want to go back home.
This is the story of around 30 Kashmiri families living in the Ambedkar Nagar slum at Antop Hill, crying for help ever since the adjoining slum cluster, Kismat Nagar, became a containment zone after some residents tested Covid-19 positive.
Zahoor Ahmed Kataria, 26, from Manigah village in Kupwara district, Kashmir, told The Free Press Journal, "We are running out of money. I am living with my younger brother, wife, and nine-month-old child in a small house in an Antop Hill slum.
We are living in fear of contracting the virus, as we have to use a community toilet. We have exhausted our savings. No help or dry rations have been provided, except for occasional help from some social groups. If the situation worsens, our life will become even more difficult."
The family was supposed to leave for its hometown on March 27, but the lockdown was announced three days before and they found themselves stuck. Fortunately, Kataria being the family's only educated member, having studied until Class X, is now seeking help through social media.
One of his tweets read: "Need Ration for 30Families for our Kashmiri Brothers & sisters in Antop Hill Wadala, because of curfew in Kashmir this Families came to Mumbai & now they are out of ration. They only need rice oil & Dal please look into it @zeeshan_iyc Khan Zahoor - 9149474582 @AUThackeray."
Kataria and his family, along with other Kashmiris came to Mumbai in December 2019 and began working as a waiter at wedding ceremonies and other events, earning Rs 15,000 to 25,000 per month along with his younger brother.
Born in farming families, they have about 35 walnut trees in their village farm, (each tree fetches an income of nearly Rs 20,000). But the curfew in Kashmir since August 5, disrupted their lives financially, he narrates.
