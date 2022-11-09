From Mumbai to Mathura, a chase and run: One arrested for online fraud and cheating Rs. 88k | File Photo

After a chase for almost six days, the Ghatkopar police finally arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly cheating a woman to the tune of Rs88,000 by impersonating an army man.

The police said Jayanti Swapnil Bhaskar, 32, was looking to rent out her apartment and posted details on the 'NoBroker' mobile app. She was approached by the fraudster claiming to be an army man who had been “transferred” to Mumbai and was in “urgent need of a house”. To pay the deposit amount, the man took details of her bank account and other sensitive details. Ms Bhaskar then got an intimation that Rs88,000 has been transferred from her bank account via Google Pay.

The police began investigations soon after receiving the complaint. They looked for a lead for almost two months before the man was traced to Uttar Pradesh (UP). The police said it was difficult to nab him as his locations within UP kept changing, but he finally stayed in Mehrana. The Ghatkopar police, along with personnel from Barsana police station, then nabbed the suspect – Jitendra Madanlal Singh – within 36 hours. A second suspect is currently on the run.

