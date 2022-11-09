e-Paper Get App
Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 11:33 PM IST
From Mumbai to Mathura, a chase and run: One arrested for online fraud and cheating Rs. 88k | File Photo
After a chase for almost six days, the Ghatkopar police finally arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly cheating a woman to the tune of Rs88,000 by impersonating an army man.

The police said Jayanti Swapnil Bhaskar, 32, was looking to rent out her apartment and posted details on the 'NoBroker' mobile app. She was approached by the fraudster claiming to be an army man who had been “transferred” to Mumbai and was in “urgent need of a house”. To pay the deposit amount, the man took details of her bank account and other sensitive details. Ms Bhaskar then got an intimation that Rs88,000 has been transferred from her bank account via Google Pay.

