From idol height to immersion: What are BMC guidelines to celebrate Ganeshotsav amid pandemic?

Ganeshotsav is just around the corner and no one would have thought few months back that the celebrations would be quite different as compared to previous years. As India continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations, any festival for that matter, will be slightly muted this year and may continue to be the same for the first few months of 2021 as well.

Any festival in India is celebrated with fervor and fanfare. And in Maharashtra, Ganesh Festival commemoration has always been a time when people come together and worship their Gannu Bappa. Probably this is the first time, the festival will be different ever since Indian freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak put forth a public appeal to celebrate the festival and championed it as a means to circumvent the colonial British government ban on Hindu gatherings through its anti-public assembly legislation in 1892.