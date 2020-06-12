From Cuffe Parade to Virar – This good Samaritan has distributed nearly 2 lakh food packets

We have come across innumerable stories about individuals and social organisations that have extended a helping hand to the needy during the lockdown period which was imposed to contain the deadly coronavirus.

However, this Good Samaritan is unlike any other that we have heard of.

To help needy people, Mauris Noronha has put forth all his savings – including that which he had planned to use to process his immigration to the United States. Since the imposition of lockdown in March, Mauris Noronha a resident of Borivali has been going around from Cuffe Parade to Virar and further north to Palghar in his SUV, offering food grains and other essentials to needy people and stranded migrants.

Till date, Mauris who is a professional poker player has distributed nearly two lakh packets of food grains and the count is still growing.

Apart from attending to random calls, Mauris has been going door-to-door in slum clusters giving out ration kits and fruits. He even serves ready-to-eat food to children. This, apart from distributing santitisers, face masks and gloves to ambulance staffers and auto-rickshaw drivers in the region. All this is done without any logistical help from organizations, and without taking donations from anyone.

Mauris manages the entire expense from his own pocket, to fund the noble cause.

“People have been forced to remain indoors during the pandemic but the worst affected are the daily wagers and other labourers. Helping others gives me a lot of satisfaction and strength.” says Mauris who was recently felicitated by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation for his selfless service to society.