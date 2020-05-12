From Ashwini Bhide to Manisha Patankar, here are the responsibilities of IAS officers as given by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Tuesday has issued an order on the allocation of work among eight IAS officers. This is done in order to ensure more effective and efficient execution and monitoring of COVID-19 related activities.
From Manisha Patankar to Ashwini Bhide, here are the responsibilities of IAS officers:
I) Manisha Patankar - Mhaiskar, IAS
1. Augmentation of Covid beds in BMC Hospitals; all Deans and MSs wll report to her to that extent.
2. She shall coordinate with the group especially created for improving outcomes in Covid care and treatment in BMC Hospitals.
3. Continuous decongestion of hospitals as per the established protocols: Deans, MSs & Zonal DMCs will report to her to that extent.
4. All issues related directly or indirectly to above issues.
II) Ashwini Bhide, IAS, A.M.C.(E.S.)
1. Overall coordination of Covid strategy and war room monitoring and dashboard updation and dissemination to all A.M.Cs.
2. Oversight over contact tracing, institutional quarantine and containment zones management.
3. Creation and oversight of CCC1 & Ccc2.
4. Issues related directly or indirectly to above issues.
III) Shri Sanjeev Jaiswal, IAS, A.M.C.(City)
1. Food grain procurement and distribution, cooked food packet distribution
2. Coordination with NGOs, public representatives for food distribution related issues, food distribution, supply chains in containment zones.
3. Formulating and implementing policy of relaxing of restrictions of lockdown in phased manner.
4. Liaisoning with Government of Maharashtra for migrant labour travelling back to their home states/locations
5. Liaisoning with State Government for all issues related to Covid-19.
6. All issues related directly or indirectly to above issues.
IV) Prajakta Lawangare-Varma, IAS
1. Overall coordination of Covid Yoddha Volunteers to appoint Doctors Nurses, Ward boys and other staff for various BMC and pvt hospitals.
2. Coordinating with Dr Ramaswamy AMC SD to appoint medical staff for enhancing the bed capacity of Seven Hills BMC Hospital to 1300 beds.
3. Survey of elderly citizens for their P:O2 and comorbidity and actions thereunder.
4. Issues related directly or indirectly to above issues.
V) P. Velrasu, IAS, J.M.C.(Projects)
1. Complete pre monsoon preparedness issues of major minerals and pumping stations.
2. Ensuring pre-monsoon preparedness of private and public sector.
3. Coordination for international travellers of Airport, screening, travel and quarantining in hotels for 14 days.
4. Procurement of all medical supplies for Covid-19 preparedness
5. All issues related directly or indirectly to above issues
VI) Suresh Kakani, IAS, AM.C.(W.S.)
1. All major hospital, peripheral hospitals and primary health facilities management.
2. All medical colleges management
3. Ensuring implementation of testing regime.
4. Formulating and following discharge protocol
5 Administration of Health Department
6. Al issues related directly or indirectly to above issues
VII) Dr. N. Ramaswami, IAS, AMC(SD)
1. Overall coordination and supervision of enhancement and operation of the Seven Hills BMC Hospital to 1300 bed capacity.
2 Training and making available al medical and supporting staff to run Seven Hills BMC Hospital and other enhanced medical facilities of the BMC.
3. Sourcing of various technicians to run specialized machines he Dialysis machines in these hospitals from various sources
4. All issues related directy or indirectly to above issues.
VIII) Shri Ashutosh Salil, IAS, JLN.(Vigilance)
1. Creation of Jumbo Facility of CCCZ/CCC3.
2. Maintaining Inventory of all possible locations of such facilities
3. The inventory of Govt. Agencies who could be assigned the job of giving these facilities and coordination with the State Agency like CIDCO, MAHA Metro etc
These facilities will primarily be CC2 tacity. Some of which might also at as DCH with oxygen and modular ICU facilities
5. Coordination with AMC (Health) and AMC (Procurement) to make them fully functional Including a medical equipments, medicines, beds, manpower planning etc
6. Al issues related CSR coordination and procurement throup CSR with without DMC (CPD) route.
7. All data management, updating and uploading to respective stes related to EPID Cel (Requested to give to AMC(WS)
8. All issues related directy or indirectly to above issues.
