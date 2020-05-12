From Ashwini Bhide to Manisha Patankar, here are the responsibilities of IAS officers as given by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Tuesday has issued an order on the allocation of work among eight IAS officers. This is done in order to ensure more effective and efficient execution and monitoring of COVID-19 related activities.

From Manisha Patankar to Ashwini Bhide, here are the responsibilities of IAS officers:

I) Manisha Patankar - Mhaiskar, IAS

1. Augmentation of Covid beds in BMC Hospitals; all Deans and MSs wll report to her to that extent.

2. She shall coordinate with the group especially created for improving outcomes in Covid care and treatment in BMC Hospitals.

3. Continuous decongestion of hospitals as per the established protocols: Deans, MSs & Zonal DMCs will report to her to that extent.

4. All issues related directly or indirectly to above issues.

II) Ashwini Bhide, IAS, A.M.C.(E.S.)

1. Overall coordination of Covid strategy and war room monitoring and dashboard updation and dissemination to all A.M.Cs.

2. Oversight over contact tracing, institutional quarantine and containment zones management.

3. Creation and oversight of CCC1 & Ccc2.

4. Issues related directly or indirectly to above issues.