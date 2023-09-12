‘Frivolous’: Bombay HC Dismisses Petition Alleging Wrongdoings By RBI Officials During Demonetisation

Bombay High Court | PTI

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition alleging discrepancies and wrongdoings by certain officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during the 2016 demonetisation policy, observing that the RBI plays an important role in shaping the economy of the country and courts should refrain from delving into the monetary regulatory framework.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Sharmila Deshmukh, on September 8, dismissed the petition filed by activist Manoranjan Roy, 48, observing “It cannot be disputed that the RBI plays an important role in shaping the economy of our country and the courts should refrain from delving into the monetary regulatory framework unless it is shown to the satisfaction of the Court that there is a need for an investigation by an independent agency.”

Petition based on half-baked information, says court

Terming the petition as “frivolous” and that it was nothing but a fishing inquiry into what the petitioner perceived to be a scam based on half-baked information. “The act of RBI in issuing the legal tender is a statutory function backed by expert committees and cannot be called in question on frivolous grounds,” the bench said.

It added that the demonetisation notification issued in 2016 was a “policy decision”. “It is trite that there is a presumption that the policy decision, which was made, is bonafide and in the interests of the public unless found otherwise,” the court said. Also, there is no ground to seek inquiry or investigation, as the allegations levelled by the petitioner do not demonstrate the commission of the offence

Petitioner's claims without cogent material

Since 2016, the petitioner has been persistently seeking an investigation into the functioning of the RBI alleging irregularities and illegalities, but has not supported his claims with cogent material and reports of independent financial experts.

“That not being done, in our opinion, the present petition is nothing but a fishing inquiry into what the petitioner perceives to be a scam based on various figures set out in the annual reports as well as the information given under the RTI,” the court underlined.

The bench held that it cannot rely on "half-baked information" and direct an investigation into the statutory functioning of an institution like RBI.

Roy had sought a probe against RBI officials alleging that they failed to follow proper procedure and helped certain individuals exchange their unaccounted old currency notes during demonetisation. He claimed to rely on the annual reports submitted by the RBI in 2016 and 2018 and said that the legal tender of the ₹1,000 and ₹500 notes in circulation was less than the figure received after demonetisation.

“Considering the prominence that the RBI commands in the economic structure, the annual reports of the RBI, which are put in the public domain by the experts, cannot be questioned as being irregular or illegal without any demonstrable criminality,” it said.

The judges said that petitioner has collated information from RBI’s annual reports and RTI information and citied discrepancies, however, the same does not point to the commission of the offence to entail a detailed inquiry or investigation.

