Friends of Nature NGO member celebrates birthday by reviving small water bodies

The birthday of Shrushti Thakur, a junior member of Friends of Nature (FON) Chirner in Uran was celebrated in a unique way. Nature lovers came together and revived the dead water springs in the wildlife habitat in the Chirner Bapdep area on March 7.

Sludge removed from small water bodies

Last year too, the organization removed the sludge from small water bodies that dried up due to the accumulation. They also arranged water for wildlife. The area is home to many rare species of wildlife, including many species whose existence is disappearing from other parts of the country.

“In the name of development in all parts of Uran, there is a terrible slaughter of nature, by setting fires and destroying all the forest resources. Soil is being stolen from the mountains and flattening them. Immense damage to nature is being done and putting a danger to wildlife,” said a member of the organisation.

“It has reached the second most polluted city in the world,” he added.

"Can we celebrate Holi symbolically according to our Hinduism? This is the time to make this change in thinking as we have changed our behaviour in the changing times," he said.

