 Friends in Khaki: Railway GRP Starts Whatsapp Group To Bolster Security Measures For Women Commuters
Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image

To ensure the safety of women commuters during their local train journeys, the Government Railway Police (GRP) is launching WhatsApp groups to facilitate communication between female commuters and the police.

Female constables from each police station will be responsible for creating six WhatsApp groups each, named 'Friends in Khaki', with a female constable or assistant sub-inspector serving as the group admin.

How this group can help women commuters?

Women commuters can use these WhatsApp groups to report any problems they face during their local journey. They can post photos, videos, and messages about their concerns, and the railway police will take immediate action to address them. Launched under the guidance of GRP commissioner Ravindra Shisave, a total of 102 Whatsapp groups will be created to cover 17 railway stations, including Central and Western, that fall under the GRP.

President of the Tejaswini Women Railway Commuter Organization, Lata Argade, despite expressing her gratitude, emphasised the need for prompt action by authorities and urged that this WhatsApp group initiative reaches every woman who travels by local train. 

