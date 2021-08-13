Fresh restrictions in Maharashtra: Marriage halls to occupy only 50% capacity; check out guidelines here

In a major relief to the people of Maharashtra, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has announced a slew of COVID-19 relaxations.

As per the new guidelines, restaurants have been allowed to operate till 10 pm with 50% capacity. Besides, shopping malls have been also been permitted to remain open till 10 pm but only for those people who are fully vaccinated, i.e, have taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.



What norms have been relaxed for marriages?

A. Marriage functions would be permitted at open air premises/pandals/lawns and also marriage halls but with 50 % of normal seating capacity with observance of proper COVID-19 appropriate behavior norms.

B. Marriage functions at open air premises/pandals/lawns are allowed with 50% of normal seating capacity of premises with maximum limit of 200 Persons.

C. Marriages at Closed premises like Hotels/Marriage halls are allowed with 50% of normal seating capacity of premises but maximum limit of 100 persons.

D. Video recording of such functions would be mandatory and should be made available to the competent authority on demand to verify observance of COVID-19 appropriate behavior. Defaulters shall be penalized and the license of the said premises shall be cancelled in case of any violation of guidelines.

E. All management/staff including priest, catering service staff, band staff, photographers, cleaning staff, or any other staff related to marriage event must have valid final COVID-19 vaccination certificate of having received 2 doses of coronavirus vaccine and 14 days must have passed after 2nd dose of vaccine.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 08:59 PM IST