Fresh Guidelines by MBVV: Kept tenant sans police verification? Get ready to face FIR

Letting out your flat, shop, or any other commercial premises on rent in Mira-Bhayandar? Make sure you clear the tenant verification process at the local police station, failing which you will be liable to penal action in the form of first information reports (FIRs) for hiding the information.

With an aiming of cracking down on criminals and anti-social elements who look for hideouts at rented accommodations, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate in accordance with provisions under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc), 1973 has mandated tenement verification process which till recently was a cosmetic online ritual under the aegis of the erstwhile Thane (rural) policing system.

Police Commissioner-Sadanand Date has invoked provisions under section 144 of the CrPC to order property owners to furnish particulars of their tenants in the prescribed format via emails and registered post to the respective police station within three days. Apart from compiling data, the move was to aid police in tracking suspects and preventing them from indulging in crimes and using residential premises as hideouts.