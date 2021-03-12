Fresh curbs in Pune, lockdown in Parbhani, Janata Curfew in Dhule amid rising COVID 19 cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Pune district administration has announced a slew of restrictions on gathering of people and operations of schools and hotels but not a lockdown.

In Parbhani, the district guardian minister Nawab Malik after a virtual meeting with the district administration declared lockdown from Friday night till March 15 in the entire district.

The Dhule district collector Dilip Jagdale has announced a Janata Curfew in the corporation limit and in the rural areas from 6 am on March 14 to 6 am on March 17.

The Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, after a review meeting chaired by the Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, on Friday announced that all schools will remain shut till March 31 while hotels and restaurants can function up to 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

There will be a night curfew between 11pm and 6 am. However, the administration said that citizens will be prohibited to move on the roads and in public places unnecessarily. Further, weddings and funerals are permitted to take place with only 50 persons.

Parks will remain shut but there will not be any curbs on morning walkers.

Mall and multiplexes won't be allowed to operate after 11pm.

The administration’s decision comes on a day when new 2,423 COVID 19 positive cases and 7 deaths were reported in Pune district on Friday.

As far as Parbhani is concerned, Malik said the lockdown was imposed in a bid to break the virus chain. “I appeal to the people from the Parbhani and the neighbouring district to strictly observe COVID 19 protocol and cooperate with the administration,” he added.

In Parbhani daily 80 to 90 coronavirus cases are reported as the progressive cases have surged at 4,957 with 1659 deaths on Friday.

In Dhule, the district 201 new COVID-19 cases were reported with progressive cases increased to 18,432 on Friday. During the Janata Curfew, private offices, beer shops, spa, salons, gardens, parks, cinema theatres, gymnasiums, swimming pools, food vendors, exhibitions and cultural and religious events are banned.

In Akola, the district administration had announced the lockdown on Saturday and Sunday. However, hours after its announcement, the district guardian minister Bachhu Kadu said it has been cancelled.

In Buldhana district administration withdrew its decision on strict lockdown on Saturday and Sunday but said the curfew will be in place from Saturday night to Sunday morning. Shops will operate from 9 am to 5 pm.