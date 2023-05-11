Fresh buzz over Ajit Pawar ahead of big SC verdict on Sena row; Maha Dy Speaker Narhari Zirwal unreachable

Ajit Pawar (Left) and Narhari Zirwal (right) | FPJ

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar is unreachable and has jetted off to an undisclosed location stated a report in Zee 24 Taas. The TV report stated that Pawar, who is presently in Nashik, has been unreachable.

The report stated that former Deputy CM of Maharashtra arrived in Nashik to partake in a wedding and prior to marking his presence at the do, he has jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar, shared frames with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis shared stage at a mass wedding in Latur on Wednesday. Uddhav Thackeray camp MLAs and Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in Vidhan Parishad, were also among the attendees.

The incident is setting the rumour mills ablaze as the event unfolding hours before the big Supreme Court verdict on Shiv Sena vertical split.

Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker unreachable

Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwala, reportedly, is unreachable as well as Thursday (May 11) morning. A report in TV9 Marathi stated that Zirwala's phone is switched off and he is reportedly not in his village either.

His office, however, reacting to the same has said that Zirwala is in Nashik's Dindori and that he will speak after the judgement. His team, according to a News 18 report, stated that he was exausted after attending a wedding and thus has been unreachable.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar left for the UK earlier.

Constitution Bench to give verdict on Sena split

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will be delivering its verdict in case pertaining to Shiv Sena split and subsequent political crisis in Maharashtra around 11.30 am today. The verdict will have wider implications on state politics and will decide the fate of Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government's future.