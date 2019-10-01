French fashion brand Ceriz launches first store in Mumbai at Atria Mall, Worli

Mumbai: Ceriz, the French high-fashion brand, said 'bonjour' to Mumbai by opening its first-ever store in the metropolitan city. The store is located at Atria Mall in Worli and has pleasing interiors designed to offer customers easy-breezy browsing experience.

With Bollywood star and style icon Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador, Ceriz brought in, its trendy clutches, totes, backpacks, handbags and athleisure footwear to the happening city of Mumbai.

The new store expands Ceriz's retail footprint and consolidates the label's foothold in India. It already retails in stores like Central, Shoppers Stop, Rocia, Inc5, Shoetree, Pantaloons and Centro across PAN India.

It also has airport stores in Lucknow, Goa and Indore, apart from retailing its products on its official website and on prominent e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Paytm, Amazon, Tatacliq, and Koovs.

Ceriz represents the modern, fashion-forward woman who is cool yet glamorous, free-spirited yet rooted, and who knows exactly what she wants.

The French-inspired high-fashion brand will be stocking its gorgeous Autumn-Winter Collection 2019 in its new store in Mumbai, in addition to its bestsellers.

This is great news for fashionistas in Mumbai who can choose from several new lines that Ceriz recently unveiled. Keeping its 'effortlessly glamorous' tagline in mind, Ceriz's Autumn-Winter Collection 2019 includes the Perfect Suiting line aimed at the working woman; the playful Freestyle Blash line paired with Casual Luxe footwear; Strike A Pose line with its bohemian metallic look; Modern Shift line for the digital diva; the casual weekend Country Wear line of footwear and bags; and ultra-glamorous Luxe Bordo line.

Ceriz proves every single time why it is the go-to brand to accessories with class. Fashion-conscious women in Mumbai can finally say 'merci'! This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.