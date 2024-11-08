Freehold land: Incorrect To Presume That The Scheme Only Benefits Builder Lobby

Residential Redevelopment Projects In Mumbai | Freepik

Julio Ribeiro recently wrote about converting land to freehold, discussing the funding issues in some housing societies for conversion, the ensuing conflicts, and the divisions it causes within societies. He concluded that this exercise benefits the builder lobby, but in my opinion he reached an inaccurate conclusion due to a lack of full understanding of the subject. In Maharashtra, including Mumbai, nearly 22,000 housing societies are established on government-granted land or Class 2 or leasehold, for which an annual rent must be paid. Freehold or ownership land, on the other hand, is categorised as Class 1.

The Class 2 tenure concept is a remnant of the feudal land tenure system introduced by the British. IAS/IPS officers were granted land in prime locations in Mumbai, while ordinary middle-class citizens were given lands on the outskirts due to limited space. They were given plots in marshy areas and had to develop basic infrastructure like roads, water supply, and electricity on their own. They rose to this challenge. From the 1970s to the 1980s, middle-class citizens built houses and buildings on a large scale in the suburbs.

Now, after 50-60 years, those structures, constructed with the poor-quality ration cement, have become old and unsafe. Some are in dire need of redevelopment. The Naik Nagar building in Kurla collapsed two years ago, killing 19 people. Considering all these issues, the middle-class housing societies realised that freehold conversion is essential for redevelopment.

In 2006, based on administrative reforms compiled by Pune’'s YASHADA Institute, a report was prepared under the guidance of Ratnakar Gaikwad and Nitin Kareer, recommending freehold conversion at a rate of Rel per sq ft. appeal to the government and public reps to extend this scheme, which expired on Sept 30 this year, for three years —— This report stated, “Thousands of hectares of agricultural land has been converted into non-agricultural since 1967.

In all these Class 2 tenure cases, plot holders continue to hold their plots in the same category. This is a practice in futility. The law could be amended to declare a general amnesty that all such plot holders will be recognised as Class 1 on paying a nominal fee of Rel per sq ft. The measure will generate substantial revenue, remove an anachronism and make the title freely marketable.

Such a step will also validate all mortgages of such plots with financial institutions.” The middle-class citizens consistently followed up with the government. In 2016, they succeeded in getting a legislative amendment and got the rules finalised by 2019.

A freehold rate of 15% was set for housing societies, which was unaffordable, S0 they requested it be reduced to 5%. To achieve this, they met various public representatives, conducted awareness campaigns, and regularly presented their concerns to the government.

Finally, in March 2024, two types of freehold schemes were announced for housing societies. The first scheme allows freehold conversion at 5% of the Ready Reckoner (RR) rate but with stringent conditions that are difficult to fulfil. Under this scheme, the society must handle redevelopment itself, and 25% of additional FSI (Floor Space Index) must be reserved for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The second scheme permits freehold conversion at 10% of the RR rate with no conditions. However, the 10% rate is too high for housing societies, and currently there are no other options. Ribeiro’s statement claiming this scheme benefits the builder lobby is entirely incorrect.

Writing about it without a thorough study undermines 13 years of struggle of housing societies. Ribeiro has overlooked the actual issue, which is the corruption money demanded by officials. The real debate is about how much this amount should be, whether it reaches the officials, and how transparency can be maintained. I also appeal to the government and public representatives to extend this scheme, which expired on September 30 this year for an additional three years. This extension would give societies the time needed to gather the required funds. I request Ribeiro to put efforts in this direction as well.