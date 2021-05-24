Free treatment for mucormycosis under MJPJAY, private hospital charges to be capped: Maharashtra govt tells HC

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Bhalachandra Debadwar have been hearing a suo motu petition pertaining to COVID-19 crisis in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. In an earlier hearing the bench had taken cognizance of the spurt in mucormycosis cases and the issues related to the disease.

On Monday when the matter was called out, the state prosecutor told the bench that it has been decided to include mucormycosis under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojna (MJP JAY) scheme that provides free treatment to poor people.



"There would be a capping on the expenses for mucormycosis treatment by private hospitals and they would be instructed not to raise astronomical bills," the prosecutor said while furnishing an eight page chart reflecting the rates for treatment for the 'black fungus'.



The bench was further told that around 130 hospitals have been identified across Maharashtra for treating the disease and that all the medicines for treating it would be made available to the hospitals through civil surgeons of each district.



"The daily use consumption of the required medicines by the hospitals while treating mucormycosis patients will be monitored through the MJPJAY web portal," the prosecutor submitted.



Having perused the papers on record and considering the submissions the bench said that the state has indeed come up with a specific policy for treating mucormycosis patients free of cost.

