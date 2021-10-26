Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 26, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 26, 2021:

The Maharashtra government today issued an order allowing the common people, irrespective of the nature of their jobs, who are vaccinated fully against COVID-19 to board suburban trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In this order, the state government has extended the definition of fully vaccinated people to cover even those people who are working in non-essential sectors. This means people who have taken both the doses of vaccines against COVID-19 and completed 14 days after inoculation can travel in local trains. The government also stated that the people working in essential sectors must be fully vaccinated and should have completed the 14 days post-inoculation before they can be allowed to board local trains.

In another sensational disclosure, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik today said at least an amount of Rs 1,000-crore has been 'extorted' in Mumbai and Maldives from Bollywood personalities. Pointing the needle against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Malik released a 4-pager purported letter he received from a whistleblower within the agency. The Minister said he received the letter which has been copied to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Director-General of Police Sanjay Pandey, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi. Making another grave accusation, the Minister said that Wankhede has been illegally tapping the phones of two persons, one in Mumbai and another in Thane.

The Supreme Court today directed the Uttar Pradesh government to grant protection to the witnesses of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people including four farmers were killed during a farmers' protest. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked the UP government, represented by senior advocates Harish Salve and Garima Prasad, to record the statements of other relevant witnesses before judicial magistrates under Section 164 of the CrPC. "We direct the District Judge concerned to entrust the task of recording of evidence under Section 164 of the CrPC to the nearest judicial magistrates available," said the bench which also comprised Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a serving Indian Navy officer along with two retired ones in connection with the leakage of confidential information related to the modernisation of a Kilo-class submarine going. Top government sources told news agency ANI that after the developments took place last month, the Indian Navy also ordered a high-level probe under a Vice Admiral and a Rear Admiral to probe the leakage of information and look for ways to prevent any such incident in the future. The CBI has been questioning a number of other serving officers who were in touch with the arrested officers, they said. The Indian Navy has been providing assistance in the ongoing investigations by the Central agency and providing its men for questioning by investigating officers, defence sources said.

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 383 points today, buoyed by Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance amid a largely positive trend in global markets. The 30-share index ended 383.21 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 61,350.26. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 143 points or 0.79 per cent to 18,268.40. Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting around 4 per cent, followed by Titan, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, HUL, Dr Reddy's and TCS were among the laggards.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 04:32 PM IST