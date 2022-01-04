Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of January 4, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of January 4, 2022:

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government today decided to impose a weekend curfew from January 8. During weekdays, the metros and buses will run at full seating capacity with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. "Covid-19 cases are on a rise in Delhi and the rest of the country. However, it is a relief that the Omicron variant is showing similar trends to that of the world's. It shows mild symptoms that are curable at home isolation. But we still need to take necessary precautions to curb the infection," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held today.

In a relief for MLA Nitesh Rane, the Maharashtra police has assured the Bombay High Court today that it will not take coercive action against union minister Narayan Rane’s son till January 7 in an alleged attempt to murder case in connection with an attack on one Santosh Parab, 44. While asking the police to file its reply, Justice CV Bhadang has kept Nitesh’s pre-arrest bail plea for hearing on January 7 at 2.30 pm. Nitesh, who represents the Kankavali Assembly seat in Sindhudurg district, had approached the HC after the sessions court at Sindhudurg rejected his plea last week.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government's rules. Talking to reporters at her office in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Pednekar suggested that citizens wear triple-layer masks while travelling in public buses and local trains. She also appealed to them to get vaccinated at the earliest and follow all COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs). Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray might address the citizens in a couple of days, she said.

Mumbai police today detained a woman in Uttarakhand believed to be the mastermind behind the 'Bulli Bai' app, informed police. "A woman has been detained by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police in Uttarakhand. Seems like is the main mastermind behind the app. She will be presented before a court in Uttarakhand for transit remand. After obtaining the transit remand, she will be brought to Mumbai," said a police official. This comes after, a 21-year-old civil engineering student, Vishal Kumar was arrested by Mumbai Police today after questioning for several hours. "The detained woman and the arrested man became friends via social media site - Instagram. The racket behind the app includes many more people," said the official.

The BSE Sensex surged by 673 points and the Nifty breached the 17,800-level today on account of hectic buying across sectors. Continuing its winning momentum for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE benchmark opened with significant gains and saw further consolidation as the trade progressed. It finally closed at 59,855.93, clocking a gain of 672.71 points or 1.14 per cent. Likewise, the NSE Nifty rose 179.55 points or 1.02 per cent to end at 17,805.25. On the Sensex chart, major gainers were NTPC, PowerGrid, SBI, Titan, Reliance, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank, rising as much as 5.48 per cent. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Dr Reddy's closed in the red.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 07:44 PM IST