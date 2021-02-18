Freaky February weather: Wind gusts and rain in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: On Thursday evening, there were strong winds and heavy to moderate rains in the island city, while pockets in western and eastern suburbs received low to moderate rainfall and in Navi Mumbai, residents reported intense rain. Weather experts attributed an ongoing low-pressure trough for the unseasonal rainfall and said the rain would subside by Friday evening.

According to K S Hosalikar, head of climate research, India Meteorological Department, "The rainfall is occurring due to connective clouds developed over Marathawada, Vidarbha and Ghat areas. Moderate to light rains will continue in Mumbai for the next 24 hours, following which they will recede. However, in Central Maharashtra, the intensity of rain will be comparatively higher."

"An extended low-pressure trough has formed between Kerala and Vidarbha, spreading across coastal Karnataka and interior Maharshtra, which is why there has been unseasonal rainfall across the city," according to Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change - Skymet Weather.

"In Mumbai, there will be patchy rainfall, which will eventually subside by tomorrow afternoon. However, the interior regions of Maharashtra like Vidarbha will experience heavy rain due to a cyclonic formation," Palawat added.

The maximum temperature of the city will drop by two degrees, but the rains are not likely to affect the air quality of Mumbai.

"Air quality would have improved if there were widespread rains, but in this case, there will be patchy rainfall across the city," stated Palawat.