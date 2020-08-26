Fraudster dupes Worli bizman of Rs. 13 lakh with fake email ID  

A Worli-based businessman, who deals in steel wires, was duped to the tune of Rs 13.31 lakh by an unidentified accused who posed as an employee and corresponded with a foreign client on a different email ID. The Worli police is tracing the Internet Protocol (IP) address to ascertain the place where the accused was operating from. No arrests have been made yet.

The complainant, a 49-year-old businessman, had received an order from a Turkey-based company to manufacture the materials on an agreement of $ 58,308 . According to the complainant's company policy, the client was asked to make an advance payment of 20 per cent to initiate the production. The complainant's sales team waited for over a fortnight for the advance payment after which they wrote to the Turkey-based company enquiring about the payment status.

The complainant said in his statement given to the police, "On August 4, the client company informed us that they had already made the advance payment of $17,750 to the bank account provided by the manufacturer's sales executive. Much to my surprise, after enquiring with the team, we learnt that no such payment was made to them." The 49-year-old businessman then asked the client to share bank details where the payment was made.

The client said that they had made the payment to an account linked to Bhavani Traders at a private bank, which was not related to the complainant's company. The Turkey-based company was contacted by an imposter, who had created a fake email ID of the company. They asked the clients to correspond on the new email ID. The fraudster asked the clients to wire the advance payment of 17,750 USD equivalent to Rs 13.31 lakh to a different bank account.

Realising that he has been duped by a fraudster who created a fake email ID, the complainant approached Worli Police and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified accused. The police have booked the imposters under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act. While the probe is underway, arrests are yet to be made.