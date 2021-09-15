FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 5: Check out participants featured in Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards in association with Television partner: Lokshahi, Radio partner: RedFM 93.5 and Cleanliness partner : Bisleri Hand Purifiers. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for September 14:
Tejaswini ravindra Desale | Nashik
Francis Anthony | Malad, Mumbai
Sumit Suresh Mahadik | Pune
Kanishka Deepak Patil | Dadar, Mumbai
Rahul Hanuman Mali | Bhiwandi, Thane
Vijay Narake | Vasai
Hitesh chodankar | Goa
BELANTARA TODAY ROYAL | Panvel
Ananya jagdale | Pimpri
Kaushik Gharat | Bhayander
Kiran Singh | Airoli
Gaurav Sunildatta Gawand | Thane
Anand Adagade | Worli, Mumbai
Mhaske vinayak dattatray | Ahmednagar
Nikesh Powale | Giragaon, Mumbai
Santosh Nandi Patil | Bhayander
Pranay Ananta Bhoir | Bhiwandi
Mrs. Jayashree Nandkishor Jadhav | Pune
Kishor Bhoir | Thakurli
Sachin Malusare | Diva
Dinesh | Kalyan
Arun | Lalbaug
Soham Sawant | Jogeshwari, Mumbai
Manswi Mangesh Kadam | Parel, Mumbai
Mann Rele | Girgaon, Mumbai
Keerti Gandhe | Nanded
Sakshi Bhagawat ghomal | Nashik
Vedant Worlikar | Worli, Mumbai
Amar Kashid | Satara
Sheetal | Dadar, Mumbai
Vinayak Gulab Vadavkar | Pune
Nandini patil | Pune
Rina kalbande | Nagpur
Kunal Zodge | Vashi, Navi Mumbai
Umesh Kumbhar | Badlapur
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)