FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 5: Check out participants featured in Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards in association with Television partner: Lokshahi, Radio partner: RedFM 93.5 and Cleanliness partner : Bisleri Hand Purifiers. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for September 14:

Tejaswini ravindra Desale | Nashik

Francis Anthony | Malad, Mumbai

Sumit Suresh Mahadik | Pune

Kanishka Deepak Patil | Dadar, Mumbai

Rahul Hanuman Mali | Bhiwandi, Thane

Vijay Narake | Vasai

Hitesh chodankar | Goa

BELANTARA TODAY ROYAL | Panvel

Ananya jagdale | Pimpri

Kaushik Gharat | Bhayander

Kiran Singh | Airoli

Gaurav Sunildatta Gawand | Thane

Anand Adagade | Worli, Mumbai

Mhaske vinayak dattatray | Ahmednagar

Nikesh Powale | Giragaon, Mumbai

Santosh Nandi Patil | Bhayander

Pranay Ananta Bhoir | Bhiwandi

Mrs. Jayashree Nandkishor Jadhav | Pune

Kishor Bhoir | Thakurli

Sachin Malusare | Diva

Dinesh | Kalyan

Arun | Lalbaug

Soham Sawant | Jogeshwari, Mumbai

Manswi Mangesh Kadam | Parel, Mumbai

Mann Rele | Girgaon, Mumbai

Keerti Gandhe | Nanded

Sakshi Bhagawat ghomal | Nashik

Vedant Worlikar | Worli, Mumbai

Amar Kashid | Satara

Sheetal | Dadar, Mumbai

Vinayak Gulab Vadavkar | Pune

Nandini patil | Pune

Rina kalbande | Nagpur

Kunal Zodge | Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Umesh Kumbhar | Badlapur

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:01 PM IST