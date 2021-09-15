FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 5: Check out participants featured in Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards in association with Television partner: Lokshahi, Radio partner: RedFM 93.5 and Cleanliness partner : Bisleri Hand Purifiers. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for September 14:

Bhavesh Subhash Patil | Thane

Laxman H Patil | Titwala

Nitin shankar dalvi | Goregaon, Mumbai

Rahul Bharat Patil | Bhayander

SHUBHAM SANJAY VARTAK | Ratnagiri

Shreenidhi Paranjpe | Andheri, Mumbai

Aniket shinde | Diva

Seema Kailash Toshniwal | Jalna

Mansi P. Diwakar | Vasai

Shubhra | Jogeshwari, Mumbai

Mahadev Thare | Kalyan

Poonam Sawant | Jogeshwari, Mumbai

Sneha shikhare | Bhayander

Saurav mangesh chandurkar | Chandrapur

Ganesh Memane | Mumbai

Abhilash Ambokar | Bhandup, Mumbai

Amit shetye | Mumbai

Sachin Gavhane | Visar

Malhar Ajay Dudhane | Pune

Raju gupta | Bandra, Mumbai

Sakshi katkam | Mumbai

Rahul Bhusa | Titwala,Thane

Manali Rikame | Thane

Poonam Pratik Bandiwdekar | Nashik

Mahesh Haridas Sarode | Kharegaon

Disha Mangesh Smita Raul | Kandivali, Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:35 AM IST