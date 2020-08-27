Mumbai

Updated on

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

By FPJ Web Desk

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper
FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 27:

1. Ajay Rawat - Kumbharwada

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

2. Amit Tayade - Virar

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

3. Ankush Mohite - Kandivali

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

4. Mahesh Dalvi - Thane

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

5. Nitin Pawar - Borivali

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

6. Prathan Patil - Belapur

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

7. Prathamesh Baria - Vikhroli

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

8. Rupesh Kadam - Kandivali

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

9. Sadhana Sursin Chad - Andheri

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

10. Shivaji Maruti Dangat - New Panvel

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

11. Sushma Hanumanta Jadhav - Santacruz

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

12. Tirupati Sala - Cuffe Parade

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

13. Uday Rajaram - Prabhadevi

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

14. Venkatesh Kunj Hsg Society - Bhayandar west

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

15. Jagan Ghanekar, Ghatkopar

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

16. Unnamed

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

17. Satish Shivaji Pawar - Worli Naka

FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in