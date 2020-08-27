FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for August 27:
1. Ajay Rawat - Kumbharwada
2. Amit Tayade - Virar
3. Ankush Mohite - Kandivali
4. Mahesh Dalvi - Thane
5. Nitin Pawar - Borivali
6. Prathan Patil - Belapur
7. Prathamesh Baria - Vikhroli
8. Rupesh Kadam - Kandivali
9. Sadhana Sursin Chad - Andheri
10. Shivaji Maruti Dangat - New Panvel
11. Sushma Hanumanta Jadhav - Santacruz
12. Tirupati Sala - Cuffe Parade
13. Uday Rajaram - Prabhadevi
14. Venkatesh Kunj Hsg Society - Bhayandar west
15. Jagan Ghanekar, Ghatkopar
16. Unnamed
17. Satish Shivaji Pawar - Worli Naka
