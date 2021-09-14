FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 4: Check out participants featured in Free Press Journal newspaper

Known as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards in association with Television partner: Lokshahi, Radio partner: RedFM 93.5 and Cleanliness partner : Bisleri Hand Purifiers. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for September 13:

Vijay Krishna Sanas | Mira Road

Saloni Namdev Bhagwat | Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Advertisement

Manisha Thakur | Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Pooja sunil gudalkar | Mumbai

Sarang Oak | Thane

Advertisement

Manas Mahesh Lakhamde | Ratnagiri

Raj Chavan | Buldhana

Athshri Shankar Chavan | Mumbai

Advertisement

Arun | Bhandup

Kishor R.vanjari | Mumbai

Anil Chobey | Amravati

Mugdha Prasade | Pune

Sandip Sagwekar Sakharam | Mumbai

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:58 PM IST