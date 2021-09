FPJ's Eco Ganesha Day 1: Check out participants featured on Free Press Journal newspaper

,GhatkKnown as the grandest festival of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav has begun. Though the 10-day festival is being celebrated in a low-key due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a bid to bring in more festive cheer, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti has arranged eco-Ganesha Mumbai Mayor’s awards in association with Television partner: Lokshahi, Radio partner: RedFM 93.5 and Cleanliness partner : Bisleri Hand Purifiers. Selected pictures of participants will be published in both the dailies with winners standing a chance to win Bumper Mayor’s Choice Award. Here are the participants of FPJ's Eco Ganesha for September 10:

1. Aditya Pednekar, Ghatkopar (E)

2. Amit Valji Jogadiya, Mira Road

3. Ananya Antara, Adaisolai, Ooty

4. Ananya Aroskar, Mahim

5. Ananya jagdale, Pimpri Chincwad

6. Angel Pawar, Janak Nagri

7. Ashish vijay Rawale, Pimpalgaon Kale

8. Bapu Santosh More, Nashik

9. Chaitrali Abhishek Kadav, Girgaon

10. CHETAN SURESH SHINDE, Kandivali

11. Jeevanlal Bagree, Bhayander

12. Laxman Lomate, Kalyan

13. Mahesh kamble, Santacruz East

14. Mayuri Suresh Sambhare, Valsad

15. Mitesh Dhaneshwar Bhoir, Palghar

16. Mr. Pradnyesh Pramod Walekar, Dombivali

17. Nisha Pawar, Andheri

18. Pragati balchand Dhomble, Akola

20. Pratik Shanwar, Bhayandar

21. Priyadarshini Patil, Dadar

22. Rajendra Ghodke, Sion

23. Sachi Thakur, Goregaon

24. Sagar subhash Gawde, Bandra

25. Sagar Suryakant Kubal, Lalbaug

26. Sakshi Balaji supekar, Latur

27. Shivam Ambwani, Ujjain

28. Shreyash Prakash Ghare, Khopoli

30. Sudhakar sahadeo Shelar, Ghatkopar

31. Suvarna Musande, Ahmednagar

32. Swati Mandwariya, Malad

33. Umesh Thanawala, Vile Parle

34.Vijay Naykude, Ichalkarji

35. Vijay ondhiya, Palghar

36. Vishal Chavan, Kurla

37. Vishal N Gohil, Girgaon

38. Vishram Kashiram Dhadve, Jogeshwari

39. Vivek Bhandirge, Khetwadi

40. Yashwant maruti shinde, Badlapur

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 05:00 AM IST